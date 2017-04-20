版本:
BRIEF-Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd says entered into exclusive sales agreement with Laguna Blends Inc

April 20 Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd

* Naturally Splendid sends bulk orders to south korea and signs exclusive agreement for cbd formulated skincare line

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd - company has entered into an exclusive sales agreement with Laguna Blends Inc.

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd - deal to market, distribute complete line of CBD formulated, cosmeceutical products

Naturally Splendid Enterprises - Naturally Splendid's unit signed exclusive sales agreement with Laguna Blends
