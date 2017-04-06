版本:
BRIEF-Naturally Splendid signs agreement with Canature to develop Hempomega pet food & treats

April 6 Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd -

* Naturally Splendid signs definitive agreement with Canature to develop hempomega(tm) pet food & treats

* Naturally splendid enterprises - canature will begin work to formulate naturally splendid's proprietary hempomega into canature's existing product lines

* Naturally splendid enterprises ltd - canature will begin research and development on future pet food and treat products

* Naturally splendid enterprises - canature to incorporate hempomega into canature's house brands, potentially, into private label client products as well

* Naturally splendid enterprises - to grant canature exclusive rights for application of hempomega into freeze-dried pet food,treats for term of 2 yrs

* Naturally splendid enterprises ltd - grant of exclusive rights to canature for initial term of two years in defined categories and territories Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
