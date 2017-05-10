版本:
BRIEF-Nature's Sunshine Products Q1 EPS $0.11 from cont ops

May 10 Natures Sunshine Products Inc:

* Nature's Sunshine Products reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.11 from continuing operations

* Q1 sales rose 0.8 percent to $83.1 million

* Board of directors has elected to suspend company's distribution of quarterly dividends Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
