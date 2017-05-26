BRIEF-Natuzzi reports Q1 loss per share EUR 0.20

May 26 Natuzzi SpA:
* Natuzzi announces results for first quarter of 2017
* Net revenues for quarter were EUR 115.9 million, down 4.0
pct from Q1 2016
* Qtrly loss per share EUR 0.20
* Industry faced very difficult challenges caused by global
political environment which in turn caused consumers to hold
back their spending
* Board has approved a reserve addition for EUR 9.3 million
relating to potential cost stemming from court ruling received
in May
* Company decided to increase provision for legal
proceedings
* Plan to open 8 new-generation stores by end of 2017, in
addition, to pursue between 20 - 25 new mono brand franchised
stores around world
* Like- for- like retail sales grew by 2.3 percent compared
to same quarter last year and 14.6 percent compared to previous
calendar quarter
