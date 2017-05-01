BRIEF-Nautilus, Inc. increases share repurchase program to $25 mln

BRIEF-Cannell Capital urges stockholders to vote against 2 director candidates
* Cannell Capital - urged stockholders to vote against 2 director candidates, certain proposals on TheStreet's ballot for 2017 annual meeting - SEC filing
May 1 Nautilus Inc
* Nautilus, Inc. increases share repurchase program to $25 million
* Nautilus -share repurchases will be funded from existing cash balances and repurchased shares will be retired and returned to unissued authorized shares
* Board of directors approved a $15 million share repurchase program
* Shares may be repurchased under new $15 million program from time to time through April 25, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cannell Capital - urged stockholders to vote against 2 director candidates, certain proposals on TheStreet's ballot for 2017 annual meeting - SEC filing
* Board approved extension until july 2018 of company's existing share repurchase program - SEC filing
* On March 31, A German patent court acknowledged receipt of nullity actions filed by co challenging validity of EP1428225 and DE 1020066043668