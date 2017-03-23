版本:
BRIEF-Nautilus Minerals deliverS financing notice for April 2017

March 23 Nautilus Minerals Inc:

* Nautilus Minerals- delivered financing notice dated March 22 to investors in respect of private placement of aggregate of 12.5 million common shares of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
