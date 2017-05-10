BRIEF-Nautilus Minerals qtrly loss per share $0.004

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 Nautilus Minerals Inc
* Nautilus minerals announces financial results for q1 2017
* Nautilus minerals inc qtrly loss per share basic and diluted $0.004
* Nautilus minerals inc - additional project funding has not been secured for solwara 1 project
* Nautilus minerals - in the event that the required funding is secured on a timely basis for solwara 1 project, schedule would be delayed to q1 2019
* Nautilus minerals-co’s obligations give rise to material uncertainty which may cast significant doubt on co's ability "to continue as a going concern" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit