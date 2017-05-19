版本:
BRIEF-NAV Canada announces ratification of collective agreement with CATCA-Unifor Local 5454

May 19 Nav Canada

* NAV Canada announces ratification of collective agreement with CATCA-Unifor Local 5454

* Agreement will run until March 31, 2019 and provides for wage increases, "productivity enhancing" changes and premium adjustments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
