BRIEF-NAV Canada says traffic in May increased by average of 5.5 pct

June 16 NAV Canada:

* NAV Canada reports may traffic figures

* Traffic in May 2017 increased by an average of 5.5 per cent compared to same month in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
