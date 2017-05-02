BRIEF-Navamedic signs deal with Orexigen Therapeutics for Nordic launch of Mysimba

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 NAVAMEDIC ASA
* NAVAMEDIC ASA: ENTERS INTO PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH OREXIGEN THERAPEUTICS FOR NORDIC LAUNCH OF MYSIMBA®
* HAS ENTERED INTO A FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH OREXIGEN THERAPEUTICS IRELAND, LTD., FOR NORDIC MARKETING AND DISTRIBUTION OF MYSIMBA®, A PRESCRIPTION PHARMACEUTICAL.
* NAVAMEDIC EXPECTS TO BEGIN MARKETING PRODUCT DURING Q4 2017 FOR AN INITIAL PERIOD OF FIVE YEARS, RENEWABLE FOR AN ADDITIONAL FIVE-YEAR PERIOD, ACCORDING TO TERMS OF AGREEMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.