版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 2日 星期二 15:06 BJT

BRIEF-Navamedic signs deal with Orexigen Therapeutics for Nordic launch of Mysimba

May 2 NAVAMEDIC ASA

* NAVAMEDIC ASA: ENTERS INTO PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH OREXIGEN THERAPEUTICS FOR NORDIC LAUNCH OF MYSIMBA®

* HAS ENTERED INTO A FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH OREXIGEN THERAPEUTICS IRELAND, LTD., FOR NORDIC MARKETING AND DISTRIBUTION OF MYSIMBA®, A PRESCRIPTION PHARMACEUTICAL.

* NAVAMEDIC EXPECTS TO BEGIN MARKETING PRODUCT DURING Q4 2017 FOR AN INITIAL PERIOD OF FIVE YEARS, RENEWABLE FOR AN ADDITIONAL FIVE-YEAR PERIOD, ACCORDING TO TERMS OF AGREEMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐