版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 13日 星期四 04:21 BJT

BRIEF-NAV Canada reports Q2 revenue $296 mln

April 12 NAV Canada

* NAV Canada announces second quarter financial results

* Q2 revenue $296 million

* NAV Canada qtrly net loss of $52 million versus net loss of $24 million in q2 of fiscal 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐