BRIEF-Naver to buy Xerox Research Centre Europe

June 26 Naver Corp:

* Naver Corp - co, Xerox Corporation announced an agreement for Naver to acquire Xerox Research Centre Europe in Grenoble, France Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
