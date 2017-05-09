版本:
BRIEF-Navidea Biopharmaceuticals reports Q1 earnings $0.53/shr

May 9 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc

* Navidea Biopharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 revenue $580,000 versus $948,000

* Q1 earnings per share $0.53 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
