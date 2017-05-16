版本:
BRIEF-Navidea Biopharmaceuticals says on May 12, co got a ruling in favor of Ricardo Gonzalez finding that he was terminated by co without cause - SEC Filing

May 16 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc

* Navidea Biopharmaceuticals - On May 12, co got a ruling in favor of Ricardo J. Gonzalez finding that he was terminated by co without cause - SEC Filing

* Navidea - Gonzalez was awarded severance, bonus and benefits of $517,978 plus statutory interest from April 7, 2016, attorneys' fees Source text: [bit.ly/2qOnONc] Further company coverage:
