BRIEF-Navidea Biopharmaceuticals says on May 12, co got a ruling in favor of Ricardo Gonzalez finding that he was terminated by co without cause - SEC Filing

* Navidea Biopharmaceuticals - On May 12, co got a ruling in favor of Ricardo J. Gonzalez finding that he was terminated by co without cause - SEC Filing

* Navidea - Gonzalez was awarded severance, bonus and benefits of $517,978 plus statutory interest from April 7, 2016, attorneys' fees