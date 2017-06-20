版本:
2017年 6月 20日

BRIEF-Navidea enters exclusive license, distribution agreement for India with Sayre Therapeutics

June 20 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc:

* Navidea enters exclusive license and distribution agreement for India with Sayre Therapeutics

* Agreement with Sayre Therapeutics for development and commercialization of tc 99m tilmanocept in india

* Under terms, Co eligible to receive milestone payments, royalties associated with sale of tc 99m Tilmanocept in India

* Under terms of agreement, Navidea received an upfront payment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
