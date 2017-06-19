版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 20日 星期二 04:23 BJT

BRIEF-Navient announces executive appointments

June 19 Navient Corp-

* Navient announces executive appointments

* Navient Corp - Tim Hynes to fill newly-created role of executive vice president, consumer lending.

* Steve Hauber has been appointed to succeed Hynes as company's chief risk and compliance officer

* Jennifer Walker has been promoted to company's chief audit officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐