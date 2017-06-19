BRIEF-Navient announces executive appointments

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 19 Navient Corp-
* Navient announces executive appointments
* Navient Corp - Tim Hynes to fill newly-created role of executive vice president, consumer lending.
* Steve Hauber has been appointed to succeed Hynes as company's chief risk and compliance officer
* Jennifer Walker has been promoted to company's chief audit officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.