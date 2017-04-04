版本:
BRIEF-Navient appoints David Yowan to board of directors

April 4 Navient Corp -

* Navient appoints David Yowan to board of directors

* Yowan is executive vice president and corporate treasurer for American Express Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
