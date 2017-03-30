BRIEF-Navigant enters into credit agreement with syndicate of bank lenders

March 30 Navigant Consulting Inc:
* Navigant Consulting Inc - on March 28, 2017, co entered
into a credit agreement with a syndicate of bank lenders - SEC
filing
* Credit facility provided under agreement is a five-year,
$400 million revolving credit facility
* Navigant Consulting Inc- subject to terms in agreement, co
may elect to increase commitments under credit facility up to
aggregate amount of $500 million
* Credit facility matures on march 28, 2022
* Navigant Consulting-credit facility under agreement is
amended, restates credit facility provided under credit
agreement, dated as of May 27,2011
Source text: (bit.ly/2mSnnja)
