BRIEF-Navigant Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.27

BRIEF-Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
May 3 Navigant Consulting Inc:
* Navigant reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.27
* Q1 earnings per share $0.23
* Q1 revenue $257.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $241.5 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.29 to $1.36
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $1.075 billion to $1.115 billion
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.33, revenue view $996.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says extended share repurchase authorization through dec. 31, 2019 with an approved limit of $100 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.