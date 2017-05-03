版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三 19:14 BJT

BRIEF-Navigant Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.27

May 3 Navigant Consulting Inc:

* Navigant reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.27

* Q1 earnings per share $0.23

* Q1 revenue $257.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $241.5 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.29 to $1.36

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $1.075 billion to $1.115 billion

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.33, revenue view $996.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says extended share repurchase authorization through dec. 31, 2019 with an approved limit of $100 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐