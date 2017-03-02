版本:
BRIEF-Navigator Holdings Q4 earnings per share $0.14

March 1 Navigator Holdings Ltd:

* Navigator Holdings Ltd preliminary fourth quarter and financial year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.14

* Q4 revenue fell 4.1 percent to $75.5 million

* Q4 revenue view $57.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
