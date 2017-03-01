版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 2日 星期四 05:41 BJT

BRIEF-Navigator Holdings qtrly earnings per share $0.14

March 2 Navigator Holdings Ltd

* Operating revenue for three months ended december 31, 2016 was $75.5 million, a decrease of $3.2 million, or 4.1%

* Navigator holdings ltd qtrly earnings per share $0.14

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.06, revenue view $57.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐