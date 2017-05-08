BRIEF-Navigator Holdings quarterly earnings per share $0.05

BRIEF-Adobe Systems Inc sees Q3 earnings per share about $0.72
* Adobe Systems Inc sees Q3 gaap earnings per share about $0.72; sees Q3 non-gaap earnings per share about $1.00
May 8 Navigator Holdings Ltd:
* Navigator Holdings Ltd announces preliminary results for the three months ended march 31, 2017
* Quarterly earnings per share $0.05
* Says utilization increased to 92.4% for three months ended march 31, 2017 compared to 87.6%
* Qtrly operating revenue $77.3 million versus $76.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.10, revenue view $61.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cypress Semiconductor stockholders elect both CypressFirst nominees to Cypress board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
AUSTIN, Texas, June 20 About 10 to 15 people were injured by turbulence on a United Airlines flight between Panama City and Houston on Tuesday, the Houston Fire Department said.