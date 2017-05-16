BRIEF-Navios Maritime Acquisition reports Q1 earnings of $0.04/shr

May 16 Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp

* Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation reports financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017

* Q1 revenue $64.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $63.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.04

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Navios Maritime Acquisition - in May 2017, co acquisition agreed to enter into a loan facility for an amount of up to $24.0 million with a commercial bank

* Navios Maritime Acquisition-entered into loan facility in order to refinance existing facility of its two chemical tankers which matures in Q1 of 2018

* Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp - loan facility matures in September 2021 and bears interest at libor plus 300 bps per annum

* Navios Maritime Acquisition - of May 16, 2017, co had contracted 90.4% available days on charter-out basis for 2017, sees revenues of about $183.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: