BRIEF-Navios Maritime Holdings posts Q4 earnings per share $0.24

Feb 22 Navios Maritime Holdings Inc

* Navios Maritime Holdings Inc reports financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended december 31, 2016

* Q4 revenue $99.5 million

* Qtrly adjusted basic loss per share $0.28

* Navios Maritime Holdings Inc - qtrly revenue $99.5 million versus $111.7 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.24 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
