版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 24日 星期三 19:48 BJT

BRIEF-Navios Maritime Holdings reports qtrly ‍adj basic loss per share $0.37​

May 24 Navios Maritime Holdings Inc:

* Navios Maritime Holdings Inc reports financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017

* Q1 revenue $95.3 million

* Navios Maritime Holdings Inc qtrly basic loss per share $0.45

* Qtrly ‍adjusted basic loss per share $0.37​

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.29, revenue view $104.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐