BRIEF-Navios Maritime Partners announces acquisition of one capesize vessel

May 5 Navios Maritime Partners Lp:

* Navios Maritime Partners LP announces acquisition of one capesize vessel

* NAVIOS MARITIME PARTNERS LP - deal for purchase price of $28.3 million.

* Navios Maritime Partners LP- vessel is expected to generate approximately $3.7 million of annual ebitda based on current rate environment

* Navios Maritime-in first 4 months of 2017, agreed to buy 4 drybulk vessels with a combined capacity of about 500,000 dwt for about $83.0 million

* Navios Maritime Partners - expected to finance acquisition with cash on its balance sheet, bank debt on terms consistent with existing credit facilities