BRIEF-Navios Maritime Partners announces acquisition of one capesize vessel

May 5 Navios Maritime Partners Lp:
* Navios Maritime Partners LP announces acquisition of one
capesize vessel
* NAVIOS MARITIME PARTNERS LP - deal for purchase price of
$28.3 million.
* Navios Maritime Partners LP- vessel is expected to
generate approximately $3.7 million of annual ebitda based on
current rate environment
* Navios Maritime-in first 4 months of 2017, agreed to buy 4
drybulk vessels with a combined capacity of about 500,000 dwt
for about $83.0 million
* Navios Maritime Partners - expected to finance acquisition
with cash on its balance sheet, bank debt on terms consistent
with existing credit facilities
