BRIEF-Navios Maritime Partners announces $100 mln offering at $2.10 per common unit

March 14 Navios Maritime Partners Lp

* Navios maritime partners l.p. Announces $100.0 million offering at $2.10 per common unit

* Navios maritime partners lp says has agreed with investors to sell approximately 47.6 million common units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
