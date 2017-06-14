版本:
BRIEF-Navios Maritime Partners entered into amendment to existing offering program sales agreement

June 14 Navios Maritime Partners Lp

* Navios Maritime Partners - on June 2, entered into amendment to existing continuous offering program sales agreement, dated Nov 18, 2016 - sec filing‍​

* Navios maritime partners - may issue common units representing limited partner interests having total offering price of up to $22.2 million under agreement Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2sa8MPM) Further company coverage:
