公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 25日 星期二

BRIEF-Navios Maritime Partners L.P. acquires one capesize vessel

April 24 Navios Maritime Partners Lp:

* Navios Maritime Partners L.P. Announces acquisition of one capesize vessel

* Navios Maritime Partners L.P. - deal for $27.5 million.

* Navios Maritime Partners L.P. - agreed to acquire one 2010-built Capesize vessel of 178,132 DWT for a purchase price of $27.5 million

* Vessel is expected to be delivered to Navios Partners' owned fleet during Q3 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
