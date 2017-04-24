BRIEF-Navios Maritime Partners L.P. acquires one capesize vessel

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 24
DUBAI, May 24 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 24 Navios Maritime Partners Lp:
* Navios Maritime Partners L.P. Announces acquisition of one capesize vessel
* Navios Maritime Partners L.P. - deal for $27.5 million.
* Navios Maritime Partners L.P. - agreed to acquire one 2010-built Capesize vessel of 178,132 DWT for a purchase price of $27.5 million
* Vessel is expected to be delivered to Navios Partners' owned fleet during Q3 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 24 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Trade Desk announced pricing of follow-on offering of 4.32 million shares of class a common stock by certain selling stockholders at price to public of $52/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 23 Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey was reopened late on Tuesday night after it was shut down when 131 people were evacuated from a United Airlines flight after flames were spotted coming from one of the jet's engines.