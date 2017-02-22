版本:
BRIEF-Navios Maritime Partners to acquire financial assets for $27 mln from Navios Maritime Holdings

Feb 22 Navios Maritime Partners Lp -

* Announces the acquisition of certain financial assets for $27.0 million from Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.

* Purchase price is $27.0 million

* Conflicts committee of navios partners, comprised of independent directors, negotiated and approved terms of transaction

* Navios partners may require Navios Holdings, to repurchase loans after third anniversary of date of sale

* Purchase price is payable in form of $4.05 million in cash and about 13.1 million common units of NMM

Purchase price is $27.0 million, payable in form of $4.05 million in cash and approximately 13.1 million common units of NMM

* Loans being purchased have an aggregate balance of $21.4 million as of February 2017

May require Navios Holdings, under certain conditions, to repurchase loans after third anniversary of date of sale
