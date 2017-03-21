版本:
BRIEF-Navios Maritime reports preferred stock exchange offer

March 21 Navios Maritime Holdings Inc:

* Navios Maritime-commenced an offer to exchange newly issued shares of common stock of Navios Holdings for any, all outstanding American depositary shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
