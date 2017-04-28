BRIEF-Navios Maritime signs exclusivity deal for investment in First Ship Lease Trust

April 28 Navios Maritime Holdings Inc

* Navios maritime holdings inc. Enters into exclusivity agreement for investment in first ship lease trust

* Navios maritime-executed exclusivity deal to buy 100% of fsl asset management and not less than 50.1% of first ship lease trust from existing shareholder

* Navios maritime holdings - parties agreed to negotiate exclusively with each other and will seek to execute definitive agreements by 30 september 2017