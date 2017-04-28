BRIEF-Navios Maritime signs exclusivity deal for investment in First Ship Lease Trust

BRIEF-Quorum Information Technologies Q1 rev rises 11 pct
* Quorum information technologies inc qtrly basic earnings per share $0.0008 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 28 Navios Maritime Holdings Inc
* Navios maritime holdings inc. Enters into exclusivity agreement for investment in first ship lease trust
* Navios maritime-executed exclusivity deal to buy 100% of fsl asset management and not less than 50.1% of first ship lease trust from existing shareholder
* Navios maritime holdings - parties agreed to negotiate exclusively with each other and will seek to execute definitive agreements by 30 september 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Quorum information technologies inc qtrly basic earnings per share $0.0008 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Gcp applied technologies expands production capacity in tennessee
* Nippon Express and Amazon.com to start a logistics service to let small and midsize businesses export products to the U.S- Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: