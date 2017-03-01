版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 1日 星期三 17:05 BJT

BRIEF-Navistar and Volkswagen Truck & Bus close strategic alliance

March 1 Navistar International Corp

* Navistar and Volkswagen Truck & Bus close strategic alliance

* Navistar continues to expect cumulative synergies of $500 million over first five years

* Navistar says Renschler And Matthias Gründler, CFO of Volkswagen Truck & Bus, are joining Navistar's board of directors

