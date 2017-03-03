BRIEF-NBCUniversal CEO says co made investment of $500 million in Snap Inc as part of Snap's IPO

March 3 Comcast Corp

* NBCUniversal CEO Steve Burke says in note to employees that co made a strategic investment of $500 million in Snap Inc as part of Snap's IPO

* NBCUniversal CEO says expects to launch more Snapchat shows with additional NBCU brands in the coming weeks

* NBCUniversal CEO says planning an expanded partnership with Snapchat and Buzzfeed for the 2018 winter games in South Korea