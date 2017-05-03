BRIEF-NBCUniversal Media's unit enters into loan agreement among USJ, lenders and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, as agent

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 3 Nbcuniversal Media Llc
* NBCUniversal Media - on May 1, co's unit entered into loan agreement among USJ, lenders and Sumitomo Mitsui banking corporation, as agent - SEC filing
* NBCUniversal Media - loan agreement provides for a JPY 450 billion unsecured term loan to co's unit USJ
* NBCUniversal Media - proceeds of JPY 450 billion loan to be used to refinance existing senior secured debt of USJ
* NBCUniversal media - JPY 450 billion term loan comprises a and B tranches, each of which matures on March 31, 2022 Source: (bit.ly/2pJg5yG) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.