2017年 4月 25日

BRIEF-NBT Bancorp Inc reports Q1 earnings per share $0.46

April 24 NBT Bancorp Inc:

* NBT Bancorp Inc. announces record first quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.46

* Q1 earnings per share $0.46

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net interest income after provision for loan losses $61.1 million versus $58.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
