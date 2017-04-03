版本:
2017年 4月 4日

BRIEF-NBT Bancorp Inc's unit acquired Downeast Pension Services

April 3 NBT Bancorp Inc:

* NBT Bancorp Inc - on April 3, 2017, NBT Bank N.A.,unit of NBT Bancorp Inc, acquired Downeast Pension Services Inc

* NBT Bancorp Inc - DPS will continue to operate as a stand-alone business Source text: (bit.ly/2oCC8nt) Further company coverage:
