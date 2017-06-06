BRIEF-NCI Building Systems reports second quarter 2017 results

June 6 NCI Building Systems Inc:
* NCI Building Systems reports second quarter 2017 results
* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.16 excluding
items; Q2 EPS $0.24
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q2 sales $420.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $409 million
* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $480 million to $505 million and FY
2017 revenue $1.8 billion to $1.86 billion
* Expects fiscal 2017 adjusted EBITDA to be in range of $180
to $200 million for year
* Total consolidated backlog increased to $552.3 million at
Q2 end, up 3.2%
* On-going cost savings initiatives in manufacturing
consolidation, ESG&A expected to generate $30-$40 million in
cost savings by 2018-end
* For Q3 of fiscal 2017, NCI expects revenues to be in range
of $480 to $505 million
* For Q3 of fiscal 2017, NCI expects adjusted EBITDA to be
in range of $48 - $58 million
* Q3 revenue view $492.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 revenue view $1.81 billion -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
