BRIEF-NCI Building Systems says has amended, extended its existing term loan facility

May 2 NCI Building Systems Inc:

* NCI Building Systems announces amendment of its existing term loan facility

* NCI building systems inc says has amended and extended its existing term loan facility

* NCI Building Systems -amended facility included participation of sixteen financial institutions with total outstanding principal of $144.15 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
