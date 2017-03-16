BRIEF-NCI Inc files for non timely 10-K

March 16 NCI Inc

* NCI Inc files for non timely 10-K - SEC filing

* NCI Inc - unable to file annual report on form 10-K for period ended December 31, 2016 due to timing of completion of previously disclosed internal investigation

* NCI Inc - internal investigation was initiated following discovery that co's former controller had been embezzling money from the co