版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 16日 星期四 21:54 BJT

BRIEF-NCI Inc files for non timely 10-K

March 16 NCI Inc

* NCI Inc files for non timely 10-K - SEC filing

* NCI Inc - unable to file annual report on form 10-K for period ended December 31, 2016 due to timing of completion of previously disclosed internal investigation

* NCI Inc - internal investigation was initiated following discovery that co’s former controller had been embezzling money from the co Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2mSHXOW) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐