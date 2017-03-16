BRIEF-NCI Inc files for non timely 10-K

BRIEF-Cerburus, American Eagle work on joint bid for Abercrombie & Fitch- WSJ
* Cerburus, American Eagle work on joint bid for Abercrombie & Fitch- WSJ, citing sources Source text : http://on.wsj.com/2qkqJsq Further company coverage:
March 16 NCI Inc
* NCI Inc files for non timely 10-K - SEC filing
* NCI Inc - unable to file annual report on form 10-K for period ended December 31, 2016 due to timing of completion of previously disclosed internal investigation
* NCI Inc - internal investigation was initiated following discovery that co’s former controller had been embezzling money from the co Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2mSHXOW) Further company coverage:
* Cerburus, American Eagle work on joint bid for Abercrombie & Fitch- WSJ, citing sources Source text : http://on.wsj.com/2qkqJsq Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 24 The U.S. Homeland Security Department said on Wednesday that no specific timeline had been set for a decision on whether to expand a ban on larger electronics as carry-on luggage for air travel.
LOS ANGELES, May 24 Late actress Carrie Fisher was supposed to be the leading force of the ninth film in the "Star Wars" saga, plans derailed by her sudden death last year, Lucasfilm Ltd president Kathleen Kennedy said in an interview published on Wednesday.