BRIEF-NCI qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.23

* Q4 revenue $77.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $77.9 million
* NCI Inc- determined that actual amount of embezzlement
during period from January 1, 2010, through January 10, 2017,
was approximately $19.4 million
* NCI Inc- company has now completed its internal
investigation into facts and circumstances surrounding
embezzlement by its former controller
* NCI Inc- believes former controller acted alone, found no
evidence any other NCI employee was aware of or colluded in
embezzlement of company funds
* NCI Inc- found no evidence of any unlawful activity apart
from that associated with former controller's embezzlement of
company funds
* NCI Inc- to file amendments to previously issued qtrly
reports on form 10-q for quarterly periods ended march 31, 2016,
June 30, 2016, and Sept 30, 2016
* NCI Inc- to file amendments to previously issued qtrly
reports on form 10-q for those periods for effect of
embezzlement of co funds by former controller
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.08
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.23
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue view $77.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
