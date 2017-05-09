版本:
BRIEF-NCI reports first quarter 2017 financial results

May 9 Nci Inc

* Nci reports first quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.25

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.06

* Q1 revenue $79 million versus i/b/e/s view $76.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Nci inc - sees q2 revenue $81 million-$87 million

* Nci inc - sees fy revenue $324 million-$342 million

* Nci inc - sees q2 adjusted diluted eps $0.24-$0.26

* Nci inc - sees fy adjusted diluted eps $0.95-$1.05

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.22, revenue view $79.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.90, revenue view $319.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
