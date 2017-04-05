版本:
BRIEF-NCI reports Q4 and fiscal-year 2016 financial results

April 5 NCI Inc -

* NCI reports fourth-quarter and fiscal-year 2016 financial and operating results

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.08

* Q4 revenue $77.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $77.9 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.23

* Sees q1 revenue of $74 million-$80 million

* Sees q1 adjusted diluted eps of $0.21-$0.23

* Sees fiscal year ending December 31, 2017 revenue of $311 million-$335 million

* Sees fiscal year ending December 31, 2017 adjusted diluted eps of $0.84-$0.98

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.23, revenue view $82.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.97, revenue view $333.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
