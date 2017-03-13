版本:
2017年 3月 13日

BRIEF-NCR Corp announces launch of secondary offering of Series A convertible preferred stock

March 13 NCR Corp:

* NCR Corporation announces launch of secondary offering of series a convertible preferred stock and concurrent stock repurchase from the selling stockholders

* NCR Corp says launch of a secondary offering of 342,000 shares of its series a convertible preferred stock

* NCR Corp- company agreed to waive previously disclosed transfer restrictions applicable to selling stockholders

* NCR -shares of series a convertible preferred stock are being offered solely by certain existing stockholders of co affiliated with Blackstone Group

* NCR - selling stockholders agreed to extend transfer restrictions applicable to their remaining series a convertible preferred stock until Dec 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
