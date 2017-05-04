版本:
BRIEF-NCS Multistage Holdings enters into amended, restated credit agreement

May 4 NCS Multistage Holdings Inc:

* NCS Multistage Holdings Inc - on May 4, 2017, co entered into an amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing

* NCS Multistage Holdings Inc -new senior secured credit facilities consist of senior secured revolving credit facility in aggregate principal amount of $25.0 million Source text: (bit.ly/2qwTshE) Further company coverage:
