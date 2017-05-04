BRIEF-NCS Multistage Holdings enters into amended, restated credit agreement

BRIEF-GREAT SOUTHERN BANCORP SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.24 PER SHARE
* GREAT SOUTHERN BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND
May 4 NCS Multistage Holdings Inc:
* NCS Multistage Holdings Inc - on May 4, 2017, co entered into an amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing
* NCS Multistage Holdings Inc -new senior secured credit facilities consist of senior secured revolving credit facility in aggregate principal amount of $25.0 million Source text: (bit.ly/2qwTshE) Further company coverage:
* GREAT SOUTHERN BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND
* SIYATA MOBILE INC - HAS ACCEPTED RESIGNATION OF GIL GURFINKEL AS CHAIRMAN AND DIRECTOR OF COMPANY EFFECTIVE JUNE 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 21 Boeing and Donghai Airlines said on Wednesday the Chinese airline would convert a previous order for 10 737 MAX 8 planes into an order for 10 new 737 MAX 10 jets.