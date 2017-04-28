版本:
BRIEF-NCS Multistage Holdings prices IPO of 9.5 mln shares of common stock at $17/shr

April 27 Ncs Multistage Holdings Inc

* Ncs Multistage Holdings Inc prices initial public offering

* Prices initial public offering of 9.5 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $17.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
