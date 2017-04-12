版本:
2017年 4月 13日

BRIEF-Nebag FY profit of CHF 10.32 mln

April 12 Nebag AG:

* FY profit of 10.32 million Swiss francs ($10.25 million) (previous year 2.54 million francs) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0065 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
