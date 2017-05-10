版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 11日 星期四 06:04 BJT

BRIEF-Neenah reports Q1 EPS $1.03

May 10 Neenah Paper Inc:

* Neenah reports Q1 results

* Q1 earnings per share $1.03

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 sales $242.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $243.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Debanjan Bose)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐