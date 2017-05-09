版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 10日 星期三 05:46 BJT

BRIEF-Nektar Therapeutics reports Q1 revenue $24.7 million

May 9 Nektar Therapeutics

* Nektar Therapeutics reports financial results for the first quarter of 2017

* Q1 loss per share $0.42

* Q1 revenue $24.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $26.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐