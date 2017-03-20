版本:
2017年 3月 20日

BRIEF-Nektar Therapeutics says NKTR-181 meets primary, secondary endpoints in Phase 3 summit-07 study in chronic pain

March 20 Nektar Therapeutics

* Nektar Therapeutics says NKTR-181, an opioid analgesic, meets primary and secondary endpoints in phase 3 summit-07 study in chronic pain

* Nektar therapeutics says NKTR-181 significantly reduced pain in patients with moderate to severe chronic low back pain

* FDA has granted investigational NKTR-181 fast track designation for the treatment of moderate to severe chronic pain Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
